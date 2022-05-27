Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS: SNCAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/9/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$42.00.
- 5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.
- 5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00.
- 5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.
- 5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00.
Shares of SNCAF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
