Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00.

4/14/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$1.04 on Friday, hitting C$51.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.95. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$51.61. The company has a market cap of C$72.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

