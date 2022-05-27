Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Sage Group (SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS: SGPYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 838 ($10.54) to GBX 733 ($9.22).

5/26/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 720 ($9.06).

5/18/2022 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

5/16/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.25) to GBX 700 ($8.81).

5/4/2022 – The Sage Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

4/28/2022 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

4/20/2022 – The Sage Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

4/13/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 720 ($9.06) to GBX 730 ($9.19).

4/12/2022 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

3/31/2022 – The Sage Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – The Sage Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29. The Sage Group plc has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Get The Sage Group plc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.