Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AerCap (AER)

5/25/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $69.50 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

5/18/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00.

5/18/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00.

3/31/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $88.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $70.00.

3/31/2022 – AerCap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00.

3/30/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – AerCap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of AER stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

