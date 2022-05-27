Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LumiraDx (LMDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/25/2022 – LumiraDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
- 5/13/2022 – LumiraDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – LumiraDx had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.25 to $14.00.
- 5/11/2022 – LumiraDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
- 5/4/2022 – LumiraDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
- 4/28/2022 – LumiraDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “
NASDAQ LMDX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. LumiraDx Limited has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Research analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.