Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LumiraDx (LMDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ: LMDX) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – LumiraDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

5/13/2022 – LumiraDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – LumiraDx had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.25 to $14.00.

5/11/2022 – LumiraDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

5/4/2022 – LumiraDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

4/28/2022 – LumiraDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

NASDAQ LMDX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. LumiraDx Limited has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Research analysts predict that LumiraDx Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

