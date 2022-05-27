Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE: SNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

5/6/2022 – SNC-Lavalin Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$25.79 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.64 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.8796803 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

