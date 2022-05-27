Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Standard Chartered (STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON: STAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/11/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/6/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.68) to GBX 690 ($8.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 620 ($7.80) to GBX 800 ($10.07). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.05) to GBX 750 ($9.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/20/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.68) price target on the stock.
LON:STAN opened at GBX 626.20 ($7.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.11) and a one year high of GBX 628.40 ($7.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 535.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 503.67.
In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($80,658.02). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £46,914.53 ($59,034.26). Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,186 in the last ninety days.
Read More
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.