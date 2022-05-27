Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 26th (BAH, BLRX, CSWC, CTO, CX, DH, DRI, DSP, FATH, FCPT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 26th:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

