Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY):

5/26/2022 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

5/23/2022 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €11.00 ($11.70).

5/20/2022 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

5/19/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.80 ($8.30) to €8.20 ($8.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.20 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

4/20/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.00 ($10.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Commerzbank is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

CRZBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 37,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,549. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

