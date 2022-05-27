Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY):
- 5/26/2022 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “
- 5/23/2022 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/23/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.64) to €11.00 ($11.70).
- 5/20/2022 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “
- 5/19/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.80 ($8.30) to €8.20 ($8.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/15/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.20 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “
- 4/20/2022 – Commerzbank had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.00 ($10.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Commerzbank is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.32) price target on the stock.
CRZBY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 37,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,549. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.