Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CRH (CRH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CRH (NYSE: CRH):

5/24/2022 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

5/18/2022 – CRH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

5/10/2022 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – CRH had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/19/2022 – CRH had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRH stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get CRH plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.2266 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 3,374.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 194,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $7,114,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.