Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Liberty Broadband had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research to $160.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2022 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/9/2022 – Liberty Broadband had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

4/19/2022 – Liberty Broadband is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

3/31/2022 – Liberty Broadband is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. 29,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,406. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04.

Get Liberty Broadband Co alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 281.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.