Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPGY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS: EXPGY) recently:

5/20/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($41.53) to GBX 2,918 ($36.72).

5/20/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,146 ($39.59) to GBX 2,665 ($33.53).

5/19/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53).

5/19/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 3,800 ($47.82).

5/13/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,560 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53).

5/10/2022 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

4/12/2022 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/5/2022 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2022 – Experian was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

EXPGY stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 169,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

