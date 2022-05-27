Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SEA (SE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SEA (NYSE: SE):

5/19/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $133.00 to $115.00.

5/18/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $115.00.

5/17/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $196.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

5/4/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $150.00 to $145.00.

4/27/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

4/25/2022 – SEA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

4/20/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

4/13/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

4/10/2022 – SEA is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – SEA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/31/2022 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,959. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.70. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SEA by 188.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SEA by 68.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,023,575 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $122,614,000 after purchasing an additional 416,510 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in SEA by 43.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in SEA by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 98,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

