Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $55.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.52. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.26.
About Research Solutions (Get Rating)
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
