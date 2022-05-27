Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a C$78.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.93.

QSR stock opened at C$64.86 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$63.45 and a 1-year high of C$85.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.24. The firm has a market cap of C$20.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

