Reviewing Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) and Its Peers

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kiora Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 -$16.40 million -0.26 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.46

Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6461 21159 43405 871 2.54

Kiora Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.84%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71% Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.