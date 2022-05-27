Reviewing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 1.29 -$12.94 million ($0.91) -2.22 StoneCo $894.07 million 3.39 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -11.70

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -54.70% -39.79% -30.03% StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52%

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marin Software and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 3 9 3 0 2.00

StoneCo has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 132.75%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

StoneCo beats Marin Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

