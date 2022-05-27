Reviewing Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) and Its Rivals

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tenaya Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -$72.72 million -0.43 Tenaya Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.05

Tenaya Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tenaya Therapeutics Competitors 1669 5773 11416 210 2.53

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 108.53%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -50.18% -33.45% Tenaya Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

About Tenaya Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM). It is also developing TN-401, an AAV-based gene therapy that addresses genetic arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (gARVC) caused by plakophilin 2 (PKP2) gene mutations; an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame (DWORF) gene in the heart for DCM; and Reprogramming program, an AAV-based approach for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

