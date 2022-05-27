Reviewing UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) and Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Wellness Center USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -209.30% -572.49% -78.96% Wellness Center USA -240.63% N/A -677.23%

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Wellness Center USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 2.25 -$110.82 million ($5.04) -1.03 Wellness Center USA $240,000.00 17.57 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellness Center USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for UroGen Pharma and Wellness Center USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.50%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Wellness Center USA.

Summary

UroGen Pharma beats Wellness Center USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that contain RTGel and clostridial toxins; Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; and strategic research collaboration with MD Anderson to advance investigational treatment for high-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tuscon, Arizona.

