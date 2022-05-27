REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.