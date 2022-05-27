REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

REX traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,710. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

