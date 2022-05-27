RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $6.62 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for RH in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

Shares of RH stock opened at $278.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.26. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

