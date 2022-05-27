RH (RH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $5.46 per share for the quarter. RH has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect RH to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $278.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day moving average of $426.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

