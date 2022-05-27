Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

RGTI opened at 8.34 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of 5.41 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

