Rightmove (LON:RMV) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 617 ($7.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

LON:RMV traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 595.40 ($7.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,072. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 612.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 671.47.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

