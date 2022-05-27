Rightmove (LON:RMV) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 617 ($7.76). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, April 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.00) to GBX 800 ($10.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 649.33 ($8.17).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 589.20 ($7.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 671.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.