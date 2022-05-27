Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 618 ($7.78) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $679.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $14.86 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

