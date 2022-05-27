RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.68.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3,524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

