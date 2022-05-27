Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($76.76) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($76.76) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($65.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($72.73) to GBX 5,730 ($72.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,700 ($84.31).

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($84.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,410 ($80.66) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($74.24) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($71.73) to GBX 6,700 ($84.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 84 ($1.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,715 ($71.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,974,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,231. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($54.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($86.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,741.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,375.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.57), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,490.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

