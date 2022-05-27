Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) in the last few weeks:
- 5/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/12/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($75.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($76.76) to GBX 6,000 ($75.50). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,000 ($88.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,800 ($60.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,100 ($76.76) price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($76.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,200 ($65.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,780 ($72.73) to GBX 5,730 ($72.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($81.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,700 ($84.31).
- 4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,500 ($69.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/20/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($84.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,410 ($80.66) price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,300 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($66.69) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,900 ($74.24) to GBX 6,100 ($76.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($71.73) to GBX 6,700 ($84.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($76.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,780 ($72.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of RIO stock traded up GBX 84 ($1.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 5,715 ($71.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,974,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,231. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($54.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($86.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,741.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,375.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.57), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,490.37).
Featured Articles
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.