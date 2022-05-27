RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 414,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.66. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

