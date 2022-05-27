Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 165.9% in May

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
