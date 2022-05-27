Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 165.9% in May

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the April 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. Riverside Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

