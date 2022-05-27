Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 1,872 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $16,492.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ISSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.