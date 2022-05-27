Robert W. Baird Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $490.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $377.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.72. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
