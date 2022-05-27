Robert W. Baird Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $11.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.