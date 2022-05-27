Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $77.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.