Robert W. Baird Trims Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Hibbett stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hibbett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

