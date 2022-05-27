Robert W. Baird Trims Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.
Hibbett stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hibbett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hibbett by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
