Robert W. Baird Trims Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Target Price to $235.00

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Workday stock traded down $15.87 on Friday, reaching $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81.
Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
