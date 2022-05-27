Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

