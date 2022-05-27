Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: RYCEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

5/16/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20).

5/16/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88).

4/12/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/6/2022 – Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 110 ($1.38).

RYCEY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

