Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $505.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $432.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.95. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

