Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.