Royal Bank of Canada Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

