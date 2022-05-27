Royal Bank of Canada Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:CIA traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.83. 156,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,023. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

