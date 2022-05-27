Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.995 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.