Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.62).

Get Aviva alerts:

LON AV opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.56) on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.63). The stock has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,156.13). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($630,885.11).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.