Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.62).
LON AV opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.56) on Friday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.63). The stock has a market cap of £12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Further Reading
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.