Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.09) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.40) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.61).

LON:TTG opened at GBX 194.12 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £342.23 million and a PE ratio of 26.94. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 164.28 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.88.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.53), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($99,913.21). Also, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($95,790.86).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

