Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.73) to GBX 226 ($2.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.98) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.13 ($3.05).

LON MNG opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 68.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.09.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £51,213 ($64,443.19).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

