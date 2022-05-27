Schroders’ (SDR) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($40.27) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($45.04) to GBX 3,544 ($44.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,420 ($43.04) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,519.14 ($44.28).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,910 ($36.62) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,030.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,674 ($33.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,913 ($49.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.42), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($167,733.28).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

