Royal Bank of Canada Trims CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Target Price to GBX 2,200

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

CVSG opened at GBX 1,735.21 ($21.83) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,733.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,923.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 1,512 ($19.03) and a one year high of GBX 2,835 ($35.67).

In related news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($21.54) per share, for a total transaction of £94,160 ($118,484.96).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

