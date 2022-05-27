Royal Bank of Canada Trims CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Target Price to GBX 2,200

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CVSGF stock remained flat at $$22.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. CVS Group has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $22.97.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

